YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Bryarly, 81 passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 14, 2022.

He was born August 27, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Leo and Ida DeCarlo Bryarly.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Ursuline High School and went on to receive an accounting degree at Youngstown State University.

He enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Germany.

After being discharged he married the love of his life the former Janet C. Fields, whom he married August 20, 1966, she passed away Sept 27, 2006.

He was employed by the Internal Revenue Service for most of his career. After his retirement, he owned and operated Bryarly & Associates. He was a member of St. Charles Church and a former member of St. Dominic Church, where he coached and ran the intramural basketball league for approximately 20 years.

Bob was also a coach and treasurer for Boardman Little League for nearly 20 years. One of his biggest joys in life was spending time with his grandchildren and watching all of their events.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Denise Bryarly, Scott (Sue) Bryarly, David (Michele) Bryarly and Todd (Lisa) Bryarly; sisters, JoAnn Bryarly, Marlene Crook, Mary Russo and Annette Novak; brother, Ray Bryarly and grandchildren, Jared Bryarly, Anthony Bryarly, Brandon Bryarly, Blake Bryarly and Bryce Bryarly.

Bob is preceded in death by sisters, Jeneane Peterson and Eileen Bryarly and brother Gino Bryarly.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday April 20, at the Fox Funeral Home.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Philip Rogers at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday April 21, 2022, at St. Charles Church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert L. Bryarly, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.