Robert J. Knuff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” J. Knuff, 87, died peacefully Sunday night, November 24, 2019, at Shepard of the Valley.

Bob was born July 30, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Frank Robert and Geraldine Lois Carr Knuff, he was one of three children.

Bob served in the US Army as a photographer in Korea.

He married his wife, Helen Barton, November 22, 1956, and recently celebrated 63 years of Marriage.

He was a Passionate and very talented Photographer and the owner of Bob Knuff Photography since 1968.

In 1972, he received the highly prestigious Master of Photography degree from the Professional Photographers of America (PPA). In 1974 he received another prestigious degree, Photographic Craftsman from the PPA. In 1985, Bob was invited by Eastman Kodak to be one of 22 Photographers in the world to exhibit in the Kodak Pavilion in Epcot center, Disney world, in Florida.

Bob was very proud of his Irish Heritage. He was a member of the AOH (Ancient order of Hibernians) and was awarded the AOH Irishman of the year in 1995. In 2004, he was awarded Gael of the year from the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society.

Bob also received numerous Photography awards from is professional piers. He was President of Triangle Photographers Association (Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania).

He was a board member of the Professional Photographers of Ohio (PPO). He was a life member of the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) and was a life member of the Professional Photographers of Northeast Ohio.

Bob also was a member of the Boardman and Youngstown Rotary Club.

He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, council 274. He was a 4th degree member of the Bishop Malone assembly.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Patrick Knuff.

Bob is survived by his wife, Helen; his two brothers, Thomas and Michael of California; daughter, Barbara (Jeff) Myerson of Sugar Land, Texas; son, Bob (Denise) Knuff of Girard, Ohio; son, Ed (Diana) Knuff of Rancho Cucamonga, California; daughter, Karen ( Declan) Liddy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Kristina (Bill) Dyky of Girard, Ohio, Kyle and Connor Myerson of Sugar Land Texas, Aidan Liddy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Braylon of Girard, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 3 – 5 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home and Monday morning, December 2, 2019, at St. Patricks in Hubbard, 357 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH, from 9:14 – 9:45 a.m. prior to the Mass of Resurrection at 10 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Shepard of the Valley in Niles for their outstanding care.

Bob’s family has asked that material tributes be given to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44510

