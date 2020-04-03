Robert Francis Banks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Francis Banks, Jr., 74, died on Saturday, March 28 2020 at Hospice of the Valley.

Mr. Banks was born December 29, 1945 in Youngstown, the son of Robert F Banks, Sr. and Velma Snyder Banks.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dale Banks; cousin, Harry Urbach and other precious loved ones.

Mr. Banks is survived by his wife, Kelly (Myrtle Green) Banks; three children, Suzette Darden of Florida, Robert F. Banks III of Florida and Michele(Jim) Joint of South Dakota; his brother, Richard (Lenore) Banks of South Carolina; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bob was a 1963 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast.

Bob worked in the steel mills of Youngstown in his youth, was a semi-truck driver and also worked at General Motors in Lordstown until suffering from an aneurysm at the age of 31.

His strong will and determination allowed him to live independently and become an advocate for adults with disabilities. He was able to help facilitate legislation in Ohio for disabled people including handicapped parking spaces, handicapped public facilities, handicapped curbing and additional public support for the handicapped.

Bob’s family would like to thank the many caregivers and personal aides, physical, speech and respiratory therapists, doctors and nurses of St Elizabeth Hospital Boardman and lifelong friends that have assisted him over the years.

Private Services were held at Fox Funeral Home, Market Street, Youngstown.

A Memorial Life Celebration will be held this summer for friends and family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Francis Banks, please visit our tribute store.