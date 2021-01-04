Robert F. Jakubovic, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” F. Jakubovic, Sr., 84, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Bob was born July 6, 1936 in New Salem, Pennsylvania, son of Pete and Irene Tokar Jakubovic and was a lifelong area resident.

Bob graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954, he started working at Loblaw grocery store, eventually moving up to Manager of the store. He worked until the store closed in the 70s, he then worked for Servi-Clean as a truck driver until he retired on February 22, 1997. Bob helped his brother out at Envelope One after retirement, he was known as the “Maintenance Guy”.

Bob enjoyed golfing and bowling with his family, in his retirement Bob spent most of his time attending his grandson’s baseball games and Karate tournaments.

He enlisted in the Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1964.

Bob married the love of his life, Helen J. Carney, on November 21, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Helen; his sons, Robert F. (Jennifer) Jakubovic of Loveland, Ohio, John P. Jakubovic of Youngstown and Michael S. (Jennie) Jakubovic of Poland; his daughter, Nancy J. (Christopher) Brooks of Canfield; his sister, Marie Repasky of Boardman and brother, James (Sally) Jakubovic of Poland. Bob also leaves his six grandchildren that he adored, Ronald P. Sullivan of Michigan, Ryan T. Sullivan of Canfield, Arden H. Jackubovic of Loveland, Ohio, Michael S. (Lexi) Jakubovic, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Sylvester and Sean Gonda of Poland and his great-grandson, Dominic Jakubovic.

Besides his parents Bob was preceded in death by his son-in-law, P.J. Rogan.

Private funeral services were held Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga, with Military Honors from the United States Army.

A private interment took place at Calvary Cemetery

