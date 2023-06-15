YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Lawson, 84, of Youngstown, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, June 5, 2023.

He was the sixth of 11 children born to Jack and Viola Patton Lawson on March 20, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, and grew up on the east side of Youngstown.

Bob retired from General Motors in Lordstown in April 2005, after 34 years of service. At the time of his retirement, he was the General Supervisor of the Lordstown Complex payroll for both hourly and salary employees, as well as the Timekeeping Department.

Prior to his career at General Motors, Bob proudly served in the United States Navy, ten years of active duty and four years in the reserves. His Naval career took him around the world. From February 19, 1963 through November 3, 1963, aboard the USS Springfield (CLG-7), with the Commander of the 6th fleet, in the Mediterranean Sea. From November 21, 1963 through October 31, 1965, he served at the U.S. Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Maryland. From December 1, 1965 through June 15, 1967, he served with the Air Squadron Detachment Five (VR-5) in Subic Bay, Philippines. He was on special assignment at Camp Perry in Ohio, from July 5, 1967 through September 15, 1967. From October 1, 1967 until August 22, 1968, he was aboard the USS Hartley (DE-1029) with the Atlantic Fleet, stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. He boarded the USS Vesole (DD-878) with NATO Forces on September 2, 1968, until he was honorably discharged, as First-Class Petty officer, E6, on August 14, 1970.

Bob’s family, children, and grandchildren were the most important things in his life. He never missed an event and or an opportunity to support their activities, including sports, band, education and any school events. Words cannot express the love that Papa had for them.

Bob is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cornersburg. He served the church as Assisting Minister, Team Leader for the collection counters, usher and any other duties when needed. He was there to serve and blessed to do so.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Jeane Lawson-Lynn (Craig) and grandsons, Bryce and Brock, of Canfield; son, Tom Lawson (Stacie) and grandsons, Joshua and Jonathan, of Cortland; stepson, Doug McIntyre of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Aline Lawson and granddaughter, Ambre, of Paris, France; brother, Jim Lawson and sisters ,Jean Zupko, Marylou Lawson, Ruth Ann Kritter and Lynette Marshall.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Fran Lawson; son, Mike Lawson; former wife, Joseie Lawson; sister, Betty Chamberlain and brothers, Jack Lawson, Ervin Lawson, George Lawson and Tom Lawson.

Friends and family may call Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Cornersburg. There will be a service at the church at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Duane Jesse presiding, followed by military honors form the United States Navy.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to the church’s memorial fund in Bob’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends of Bob may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Lawson family.

