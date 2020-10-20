Robert “Corky” Joseph Comstock, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Corky” Joseph Comstock, Sr., 85, went home to be with God on Thursday, October 15, 2020, after a 15-year battle with cancer.

Corky was born July 30, 1935, in Youngstown, the son of Nellie Beil Davis.

Graduated from Ursuline High School in 1953.

After high school Corky attended Youngstown College and served eight years in the Navy Reserve.

Corky married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Mountford), November 10, 1956, after asking her father for her hand in marriage.

During their 63 years of life together they traveled all over the United States and Europe.

They enjoyed traveling with their children and then by themselves.

Corky loved to golf with his family and friends enjoying many years on a golf league. However, his favorite thing to do was protecting his family, a man his family looked up to, hosting gatherings at his house and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always ready to help his family whenever they asked. He adored his wife and even took care of her when he was so sick, calling her to make sure she didn’t miss her favorite shows.

Corky was loved by everyone that met him, he was described as witty and wonderful. Everyone that knew him will always remember his “Corky Jokes” because he liked to see people happy and laugh.

Corky began his career at Republic Steel, in the electric repair shop. He was a general foreman when the plant closed. He continued his career as an electrician at Pinellas County, Florida, facilities management department.

After retiring, they stayed in Florida and traveled, enjoying retirement and each other’s company. They returned to Boardman to be closer to their family, especially all their grandchildren, attending every game, concert and show they were in, trying to make up for the years they missed while in Florida.

Corky had a very strong faith and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, where he married his love 63 years before.

“Nothing can stop the Lord’s plan for you” Isiah 14:27

Corky will always be remembered as a loving husband to Mary Ann; dad, to Linda (Don) White, Diane Playforth and Robert (Pam) J. Comstock, Jr.; grandfather, to Donald (Sam) White, Matthew (Lyndsey) White, Mandy Comstock, Erik White, Robert Comstock, III, (Amanda), Katie (Jason) Gaither, Elizabeth (Thomas) Hofus, Andrew Comstock (Sam) and Sarah Playforth (Jeff); great-grandpa, to his 12 great-grandchildren, that always enjoyed the candy he gave them.

Corky is joining his family in heaven that preceded him in death by his mother, Nellie Davis; son-in-law, David H. Playforth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Mary Mountford; stepfather, Harold Davis and his uncles, that were a great influence during his life, Emil Beil, Edwin “Bud” Beil, Jim Beil and Bill Beil.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman.

A mass of Christian burial will be Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Charles Church, West View Dr. Boardman celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

