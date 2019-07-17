Robert Clifford Pesa, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Clifford Pesa, 82, of Forest Glen in Boardman, peacefully passed away in the presence of family at his home on Tuesday, July 16.

Robert, known by those close to him as Bobby, was born on December 23, 1936, in Youngstown. He was the son of William Pesa and Laura (Antonucci) Pesa and the younger brother of William Pesa, Jr., whom he survived.

Bobby married Gay Lee (Davis) Pesa on January 4, 1964.

He enjoyed a successful career, first following in the footsteps of his family’s cut stone and building business and then pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, including Wendy’s restaurants and real estate.

Bobby was past President of The Builders Association, a member of the former Youngstown Club and a former member of both the Kiwanis Club of Youngstown and the Madison Country Club in Madison, Ohio.

Those who knew Bobby, nicknamed “Rooster” (for waking early as a child) and “Pees,” were graced by his childlike energy and often irreverent sense of humor. Prioritizing athletics, he enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends on the Mill Creek Park Golf Course and also excelled at racquetball in his racquetball community at the downtown YMCA, where he played for decades. And nothing captured his heart more than cars – he loved everything from a ’56 T-Bird to modern Mustangs but especially unique to Bobby was his perennial optimism and tireless zest for dreaming big when others would have sooner given up.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Gay Lee Pesa and his three daughters, Robin Pesa, Laura (Pesa) Wolfe and April Pesa.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Parish, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. preceding the Mass on Friday, July 19.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dominic Parish or Men and Women United for Life of Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

