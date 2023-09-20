BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Meredith, 73, of Boardman passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Bob was born October 4, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of the late John J. and Jane B. Uris Meredith, he was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1968.

Bob and his family were longtime member at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He grew up in the church, attended Sunday school and was an altar server.

He worked as a security guard for YSU for many years and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and did private security. He retired from the WRTA, where he drove for the handicap for several years.

Bob loved music and had a band with his friends for several years called Synergy.

He enjoyed traveling to see football and basketball games and attending concerts was his favorite pastime.

He leaves several good friends he thought of as family and many cousins, plus his extended family at the church.

Besides his parents Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Jean Meredith; she passed away February 22, 2018.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery Chapel, 1300 N. Osborn Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. The Funeral Mass will be follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel, celebrated by Fr. Mykola Zomchak.

Interment will follow, Bob will be laid to rest next to his parents and his sister.

Material tributes can be sent Robert’s name to St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

