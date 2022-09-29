YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Hernan, Sr., 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bob was born on July 26, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Mary James Hernan.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949 and was proud to have been a member of the Irish football team.

As a young man, he worked for B&O railroad before beginning with Republic Steel in Warren. After 30-years, in 1985, he retired from the mill as a General Foreman in the Transportation Department. Bob believed in working hard and playing hard. He owned Bob’s Custard in Austintown for several years.

Bob loved vacationing with his family and friends, as well as spending time camping at Holiday Camplands in Andover.

Bob met the love of his life, Mary Margaret Anderson, at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana. They were married at Saint Joseph Church in Youngstown, Ohio September 7, 1957, sadly she passed away September 21, 2004.

After retirement Bob and his family moved to Richmond, Virginia. He lived there for several years where he enjoyed visiting Williamsburg and the many attractions in Virginia. Bob also worked for Heckingers, while in Virginia. He returned to the Youngstown area and made his home in Austintown, until the passing of his wife. Bob then moved to Florida in 2005 living in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas. Bob continued to work, in Florida, for Gotham Optical, Premium Optics and Korrect Optical.

Bob loved his family, his religion and sports. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of Saint Gregory’s Parish in Florida. He participated in many Catholic groups. He was very active in Cursillos and parish activities. Bob said the rosary daily. He loved to share his memories of all the college and professional sporting events he attended. Bob loved the Notre Dame, especially the football team. He tried to never miss an opportunity to attend or watch their games. He was very proud to have served as an Usher at Notre Dame, with his son Ed for several years. Bob also loved to attend the Miami Dolphins games and attending training camp each year around his birthday.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his children, Mary Ellen Sisson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Patricia Sheldon of Austintown, Ohio, Robert J. (Brenda) Hernan of Canfield, Ohio, Michael J. (Victoria Matasy) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Edward, Gregory and Jeff Hernan, of Austintown, Ohio and his grandchildren, Stacy (Douglas), Patrick (Serenity) Scott, Phillip, Stefanie, Andrea (Matthew), Rachael (Jeremy), Jennifer, Shannon and Justin. Bob also leaves nine great-grandchildren, Orion, Eric, D.J., Dylan, Aiden, Owen, Paisley, Adalyn and Marlo and one great-great-grandchild, Paisley. Bob leaves many nieces and nephews he loved deeply.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret; son, Daniel; parents, Michael and Mary and siblings, Frank Hernan, infant William Hernan, James Hernan, Sue Craig, Mary Johnson, William (Bill) Hernan, Florence Shaffo and Carole Huzicka.

Family and friends may call Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Edwards Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44507, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Matthew Zwilling. A luncheon will follow immediately in St. Edward’s Hall.

Bob’s interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made online to the National Kidney Foundation through Pittsburgh’s Team Dan at https://www.kidneywalk.org/pittsburgh/TeamDan?tab=Team or mailed to National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney St #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Phone: (412) 261-4115 Team Dan Mike Hernan

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44412.

