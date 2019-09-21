Robert “Bob” F. Metzinger, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Terrence Hazel at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 23, at St. Michael Church, Canfield, for Robert F. Metzinger, 91, of Canfield, who passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 19, 2019.

Robert was born February 3, 1928, in Youngstown, a son of Peter and Rose Sich Metzinger.

He attended St. Patrick School and graduated from South High School in 1946.

After graduation, Bob enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan, until his discharge in 1948.

When he returned to Youngstown, Bob became a conductor for the Erie Railroad, retiring in 1992. While working on the railroad, Bob drove bus for Leonard Kurtz School and sold real estate for Manchi Real Estate.

Bob was a loyal member of St. St. Michael Church and was the ultimate fix-it man, there was nothing he couldn’t fix.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former, Ann M. Arkwright, whom he married April 29, 1950; children, Chrysann (Michael) Mitzel of Canfield, Dorotheann Metzinger of Winder, Georgia and Edward M. (Laurie) Metzinger of Canfield; sisters, Mary Morchak of New Middletown and Mildred Rose Khoury of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; grandchildren, Amanda, Adam, Amelia, Jordan, Aaron, Anthony, Blake, Ashley and Choloe and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Colby, Vincent, Sophie and Avery.

Besides his parents, Bob is preceded in death by brothers, Peter Metzinger and Michael Semko.

Robert’s family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield Manor and the staff at the Inn at Walker Mill for the kind, compassionate care they provided to our father and our love and appreciation to his very special caregivers, Joann Courtney, Monica Maker and Kathy Senvisky. Our sincere gratitude to Dr. John Gianetti.

Friends and Family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman and from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at St. Michael Church, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.