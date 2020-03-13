Robert “Bob” C. Pushay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” C. Pushay, 77, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with his loved ones by his side.

Bob was born December 31, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of the late Ruth Whan Pushay.

A graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, Bob founded Andrews Metal Products in 1989. He also worked for Erie Railroad for 20 years. He served as an officer for the Ohio Contractors Association, the American Society of Highway Engineers, National Precast Concrete Association and the Northern Ohio Service Directors Association where he was vendor of the year in 1995. He retired from E J, Inc. who purchased Andrews Metal Products in 2011.

A proud U.S. Navy Veteran, Bob was the 2018 Ockerman Award Recipient at the Annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Parade. He served three terms as president of the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society where he was honored Gael of the Year. He is also a former member of AOH Division 7.

Bob enjoyed golfing, boating, spending time at the family lake house in Sandusky and having a beer with family and friends. But his favorite way to spend his time was watching his grandchildren participate in their various sports and activities.

He will be remembered by his wife, the former Fran Cannistra, with whom he has been married 54 years, his children Bob Pushay of Columbus, Kevin (Bobbie) Pushay of Poland and Michele (Bill) Joyce of New Springfield; grandchildren Kelsie, Kara and Madison Pushay and Jakob and Hallie Joyce.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jule Pushay Dunne.

Family and friends will be received at calling hours, from 2:00 – 5: 00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters at St. Patrick Church.

Memorial contributions in Bob’s Memory can be made to New Middletown Open, P.O. Box 357, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

To send flowers to Robert ” Bob ” C. Pushay’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.