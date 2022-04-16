YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. (Bob) Freeze, 93, passed away peacefully Friday morning April 15, 2022.

He was born May 25, 1928, in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert and Phoebe Ferguson Freeze.

Bob attended Woodrow Wilson High School.

He became a union painter for Local 476, working for Bochert Brothers, Harris Painting and Joe Joseph Painting.

He then worked at Packard Electric out of Local 717. After retirement Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife in their RV. He was a member of St. Dominic Church.

His wife, the former Patricia A. “Blondie” Bissman, whom he married December 30, 1945, passed away April 19, 1998.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Robert P. (Cindy) Freeze of Boardman, Karen (David) Leetch of Canfield, John A. (Margaret) Freeze of Poland, Edmund G. (Geri) Freeze of Boardman and William S. (Claudia) Freeze of Boardman; daughters-in-law, Cheryl Freeze of Boardman, Jean Freeze of Struthers and Linda Freeze of Hubbard; brothers Richard Eisenbraun of Struthers and Jeff Eisenbraun of New Springfield; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by sons, Charles F “Butch” Freeze, James M. Freeze, Thomas J. Freeze and Paul R. Freeze; sister, Shirley Armstrong; brothers, Don Freeze and Tom Davis and grandchildren Robert Freeze, Alice Freeze, Christine Freeze, Michael Freeze and Kirsten Leetch Pepperney.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Poland Way for their kind and compassionate care for Bob and his caregiver Marilyn Carlson.

Family and Friends may call from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, there will be a memorial service following at 5:30 p.m. officiated by Reverend Edward P. Noga. Material tributes can be made to the American Cancer Society.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert ” Bob ” C. Freeze, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.