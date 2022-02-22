YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bo” Melewski, 70, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 20, 2022, surrounded by his closest family.

Bo was born on March 17, 1951, to the late Stanley and Mary Melewski in Youngstown, Ohio.

After graduating from South High School in 1969 he worked in the steel mills for 36 years as a locomotive and tractor mechanic.

In 1973 he married Sandra (Sauceman) and went on to have three children, Michael, Brian and Dennis.

After retirement Bo spent his time working on motorcycles, tractors and anything with an engine.

He was a long-time member of the Mahoning Valley Corvette club.

His best days were those he spent with his six grandchildren, who knew him as “Papa”.

Bo was predeceased by both parents, Mary and Stanley Melewski; brother, Richard Melewski and son, Michael Melewski.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons, Brian (Jennifer)Melewski and Dennis (Carly) Melewski; Kim Dillinger (Michael); his sisters, Susan Terranova, Roberta (Mike) Chop and Mary Jo Melnik and his grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Braeden, Kellan, Addison and Benjamin.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon John Terranova.

Interment will be private at Lake Park Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.