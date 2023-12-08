NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Oliver, 57 of North Jackson, passed away peacefully Sunday evening December 3, with his loving family by his side.

He was born September 29, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert and Bonnie Faye Oliver.

Robert was a 1985 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, and, was on the football team.

He was a corrections officer for CCA and the Ohio State Penitentiary in Hubbard. Robert also was a painter for Oliver & Son Painting.

Among his many interests in life, Robert enjoyed fishing and spending time in Mill Creek Park and with his family.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his wife the former Jennifer L. Michaelian, whom he married January 2, 2018; son, Robert (Diamond) Oliver; daughter, Rebecca Oliver; sisters, Paula (Rodney Bender) Oliver and Brenda (Jason) Whitehair and grandchild, Kenndi Oliver.

He is preceded in death by his sister Cecilia Durrette who passed away hours before him.

Funeral services are private. His family suggests contributes be made in his memory to Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

