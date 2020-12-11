Rita Marie Brennan Baytos, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) Rita Marie Brennan Baytos, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania died at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 in Granada Hills, LA County, California.

Rita was born December 16, 1927, a daughter of Francis and Florence (Pierson) Brennan, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After attending Sharon High School, Rita worked for Westinghouse as an office manager significantly contributing to her family’s income as her father, Francis died in 1940 leaving behind a young family.

A naturally gifted dancer, Rita began her career as a ballroom dance instructor for Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Youngstown. For over thirty years, she was a renowned ballroom dance instructor at various venues including the “Over 29” Dance Club at Idora Park and fronted all of the famous big bands. It was at one these venues where she met a drummer, Edward Stephen Baytos who became her husband on January 21, 1951. Together they raised a family in Youngstown and were members of St. Christine’s Church.

Rita and Ed were one of the first families to live in Sherwood Forest in Canfield as Ed and his brothers were the original developers of the neighborhood. For ten years, they owned and operated Shangri-La in Green Township where Rita also taught exercise instruction. In 1978, Rita and Ed moved to Sherman Oaks, California starting a new adventure in their life. While in California, Rita earned certification as tour director. Rita and Ed enjoyed many years in California and were especially thrilled to attend various entertainment events often headlined by one of their children.

Rita’s husband, Edward Stephen Baytos died on May 5, 2004 in Lancaster, California.

Rita leaves three sons, Eddie (Anieza Balane) of Austin, Texas, Jeffrey (Martha Fox) of Monroe, Georgia, Barry of Torrance, California, her daughter, Betsy Baytos of Glendale, California; three grandchildren: Caroline (Ryan) Jewett, Valentina Baytos and Earl Baytos; three great grandchildren: Roch, Beau, and Waylon Jewett; a sister-in-law: Joan Schell Brennan and several nieces and nephews.

Rita’s four sisters: Rosalyn O’Neil, Patricia O’Toole, Joanie Pratt, and Mary Brennan and two brothers: James and Joseph Brennan are all deceased.

The family would like to thank the staff at Granada Hills Convalescent Home to the care shown to their mother.

Rita’s cremains will be interred next to her husband’s at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fox Funeral Home.