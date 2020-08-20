Rita Mae DeMatteo, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Mae Marian DeMatteo (DePizzo) 94, formerly of Girard, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



Rita was born in Youngstown on March 30, 1926, to the late James V. And Concetta DePizzo.



She worked as a hairstylist and later as a pharmacy technician at Phar-Mor.



She was a longtime regular at Plaza Donuts and a passionate participant in Kuzman’s local polka scene. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her friends to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank DePizzo, James DePizzo, Joseph DePizzo and John DePizzo; sisters, Phyllis DePizzo, Janet Epsen and Marie Slabe and son, Joseph D. DeMatteo of Boardman.



She is survived by her grandchildren, Joseph DeMatteo of Los Angeles, California and Anthony DeMatteo of Turin, Italy and daughter-in-law, Debra DeMatteo of Boardman.



Thanks to Tracy and the entire staff at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge for all of their loving care over the years.

Private interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

