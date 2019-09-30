Rita D. Borsilli, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Dominic Church, Youngstown, for Rita D. Borsilli, 93, who passed away peacefully to her Heavenly home, Saturday morning, September 28, 2019.

Rita was born December 20, 1925m in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Nancy Tesone DeSalvo.

She was a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and was the bookkeeper at Hume’s Ethan Allen Furniture in Boardman.

Rita was a lifelong member of St. Dominic Church.

Her husband, James Robert Borsilli, whom she married September 14, 1946, passed away in 1999.

She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Jim Borsilli of Peninsula, Ohio; daughter, Kathleen (Frank) Coleman of Spring, Texas; grand-children, Brett Coleman and Ryan Coleman, both of Houston Texas, Hanna (Jeremy) Klein of New Baltimore, Michigan, Clara Borsilli of Stow, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Rose Guerriero of Boardman.

Besides her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by brothers, Henry DeSalvo, Anthony DeSalvo, Michael DeSalvo and a sister, Ange Olin.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., Thursday, October 3 at St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Material Tributes can be made in Rita’s name to St. Dominic Church.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.