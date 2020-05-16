Rita Ann (Nuce) Matey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Rita Ann Matey entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 93.

Rita was born on October 26, 1926 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to her parents Catherine and Clarence Nuce. She grew up in McKeesport and was a very intelligent child, skipping several grade levels.

She met her late husband, Jack John Matey, on a blind date that was arranged by a friend. As their love for each other flourished, they were married on August 28, 1950 and established their roots on the west side of Youngstown, Ohio. As young newlyweds, they were separated during Jack’s Navy deployment in the Korean War. Following his safe return home, they welcomed their first son, Jim, into their lives. They thought they had it easy with Jim because he was such an obedient and smart child. That was until they welcomed their second son, Tim, into the family equation. Life was much harder with the mischievous and sometimes reckless Tim. Their third son and the baby of the family, John, was doted upon and also proved to be as much of a handful as Tim. Rita raised the boys at home and later worked in retail and telemarketing. Jack died in 1985 after complications from diabetes. During his sickness, Rita lovingly and diligently took care of Jack at home, on vacations and during his final days.

She was a lifetime member of the Saxon Club, played golf weekly in the Rocky Ridge Ladies League and devoted her life to St. Christine’s Church as a parishioner and volunteer.

Rita love crossword puzzles, word and vocabulary games and had an extensive bank of words she used in daily conversations. She loved to talk to her sons and grandchildren for hours on the phone. Rita was an organized person, priding herself on cleanliness and she had impeccable handwriting. She spent countless hours praying for her family and their safety. She always had beautiful memories of the old times and was willing to share those stories with her younger generations. Rita was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rita was an adoring person, the best secret keeper and devoted supporter of her family.

Rita is survived by her sons, James (Sandy Soriano), Timothy and John (Betsy) Matey; her grandchildren, Laura Matey (Christopher Cook), Diana (Matthew) Taggart, Andrew Matey, Melissa Matey (Daniel Esqueda), Kayla Matey (Andrew Samuels), Patrick and Ian Matey; seven great-grandchildren and her brother, William Nuce.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters, Nellie Brajdic and Genevieve Ashton; brother, (Pete Nuce) and two grandchildren, Carrie Matey and Ashley Matey.

Private services will be held at St. Christine’s Church on Monday, May 18, 2020 followed by a private burial at Calvary Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rest in Peace Rita, until we meet again. We love you!

Arrangements were entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.