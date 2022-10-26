YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Thomas Higham, Sr., 92 passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 23, with his loving family by his side.

Richard was born March 14, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late Benjamin and Mollie Restle Higham.

He was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

After graduation, Richard enlisted in the Navy serving during the Korean War.

He was a butcher for several area grocery stores and worked for the Vindicator on the weekends.

Richard was a member of St. Luke Church, where he was an usher and made kolache for the holidays.

He could fix anything and loved to paint houses.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Eleanor J. McMahon, whom he married July 4, 1953; sons, Dr. Rick (Karen) Higham of Poland, Ken (Cathy) Higham of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jim (Sue) Higham of Boardman, Tim Higham of Youngstown, Marty (Nancy) Higham of Warren and Dave (Megan) Higham of Poland; daughters, Molly Higham of Youngstown, Mary (Mike) Ryba of Poland and Sally (Jeff) Vance of McComb; sister, Mary Higham of Youngstown; 26 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by brothers, William, Ben, Karl, Jack and Robert Higham and a sister, Virginia LaMar.

Family and friends may call Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse.

Material tributes can be made in Richard’s memory to St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Thomas Higham, please visit our floral store.