BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Jones, 68 was received into eternal life on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at his residence in Boardman.

Rick was born February 16, 1954, in Portsmouth, Virginia to Allen H. and Margaret Card Jones.

He is a graduate of Girard High School class of 1972. He was active in the chess club, band and track.

Rick began his career at RL Best Co. as a machinist and mechanic by trade. He also worked for Dunaway Inc. and Astro Shapes for many years. Rick owned and operated Tuffy Auto Care Center of Boardman for ten years, retiring from RL Best in June of 2021.

Rick loved trains, planes, automobiles and classic cars. He loved restoring vehicles and attending car shows. Rick received numerous trophies and awards. He was an avid steelers fan as well as Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves behind his loving companion of 25 years, Diane Cunningham; his son, Terry (Melissa) Jones of Florida and daughter, Valerie (Jordan) Medich of Pennsylvania; brother, David Jones and his family and his grandchildren, Pierson and Parker Jones, Violet Salyers and Easton Medich.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Vanessa Celeste.

Family and friends may call Thursday, March 3, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Prayers will be at 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, March 4 at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family has requested material tributes to the Veterans Outreach, 7 Belgrade Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 and Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

