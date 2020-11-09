Richard Paul Wymer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Paul Wymer, 77, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 7, at his home.

Richard was born November 13, 1942 in Lisbon, Ohio, a son of Howard and Emma Felesky Wymer.

He retired from Essroc Cement Company in Bessemer, where he was the maintenance supervisor.

Richard enjoyed woodworking, watching football and movies and especially spend time with his family.

His wife the former Mary H. Wright, whom he married in 1960, passed away 2005.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Ronald Paul Wymer and Michael Dean (Katherine) Wymer; daughters, Mary Jean (Edward) Walker and Sharon (Robert) Lewis; brother, Jerry (Mary Kay) Wymer; sisters, Judy Wilson, Beverly (Pete) Kuhn, Sandra ( Frank) Belosic, Carol (Chip) Good and Barbara Wymer; grandchildren, Johnny Walker, Ashley Guzman, Katlin Iannello, Robert Lewis and Kristy Wymer and six great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, Richard is preceded in death by a brother, Howard Wymer.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Kevin McConnell.

Material tributes can be made in Richard’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Due to our current health crisis, covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger) Thank you.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Paul Wymer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: