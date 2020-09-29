Richard N. Cummings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard N. Cummings, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 26, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of John and Nora Jackson Cummings.

He attended East High School and drove truck for Lyons Transportation for 36 years, retiring in 1991.

After retirement, Richard helped his son Ken with his construction business.

He was a member of the St. Columba Cathedral, Gaelic Club, Ancient Order of Hibernians and Teamsters Local 377. Richard enjoyed reading, walking and spending time with his grandchildren.

He proudly served in the Air Force from 1946 – 1949.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Ken (Tina) Cummings, Laurie (Rich) Blasko and Kathleen Weeden; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Richard is preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Brown; brothers, John Cummings and Robert Cummings; sisters, Rose Christy, Loretta Saykes, Agnes DiBacco and Noreen Gold and grandsons, Mark Brown and Phillip Snyder.

Due to the current health crisis, calling hours are private.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Cathedral of St. Columba 154 W. Wood St. Youngstown, which is open to the public, but please exercise proper health protocol during mass, all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the governor, 6-foot rule and not to linger. Thank you.

The family plans on having a celebrating of Richard’s life for family and friends at a future date.

Material tributes can be made in Richard’s Memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

