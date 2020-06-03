Richard J. Webster, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Webster, 61 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 1, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

Richard was born June 20, 1958 in Union City, Pennsylvania, a son of Richard J. Webster and Gwen C. Hartman Walker.

He attended Alliance High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he obtained the rank of Lance Corporal and was awarded the rifle sharpshooter and pistol expert badges.

After being discharged in 1979, Richard went to work as a semi driver for United Parcel Service Freight.

His love for his Lord led him to become a faithful member and deacon of Gospel Baptist Church in Poland, where he volunteered for the boy’s Sunday school and bus ministry.

His love for children led him and his wife to foster several children.

Richard took great pride in his yard and garden and enjoyed kayaking.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Joy Anna Ague, whom he married April 1, 1988; mother, Gwen Walker; children, Melissa (Mark) Zimmerman, Joshua Webster, Fontasia Webster, Anthony Webster, Jonathan Webster, Ka’veen Webster, Brooklyn Webster, Brad Webster, Mack Webster and Danielle Webster; brothers, Earl Webster and Forest Webster; sisters, Mary (Rich) Davis and Barbara (Greg) Plute and five grandchildren.

Richard in preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be officiated Pastor Ron Royalty at 12:00 Noon Friday, June 5, 2020 at Gospel Baptist Church in Poland, with calling hours from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. in the church. With the current health crisis, please be mindful of social distancing during the calling hours and funeral services.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

