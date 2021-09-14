Richard G. Vendetti, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G. Vendetti, 76, of Poland, passed on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his residence.

A lifelong area resident, Richard was born in Youngstown, on October 10, 1944, the son of Walter Vendetti and Josephine (Makarski) Dudash.

Richard attended St. Stanislaus School until the eighth grade, then graduated in 1962 from Cardinal Mooney High School.

After graduation he worked as a truck driver for Tamarkin Company until 1988 and then started his own trucking company, Richard Vendetti Trucking, Inc. as both owner and operator. He worked until his retirement in 2016.

Richard was a sportsman and a true guy’s guy. He loved traveling, snowmobiling, off-road motorcycling, white-water rafting and was an avid boater. He belonged to the Ashtabula Boat Club and was a member of the Sea-Rangers. Richard was a Boardman Little League coach and umpire for many years and was a fan of the Ohio State and Cleveland Browns Football teams. He enjoyed cooking; especially grilling. He also had a huge compassion as an animal lover, often rescuing animals in need but most of all, he was the most selfless person, putting everyone above himself.

Richard leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carmela “Corky” Buffone, whom he married May 1, 1965 at St. Luke’s Church; son, Richard D. (Marcie) Vendetti of Austintown; daughter, Carla L. (Anthony) Santangelo of Boardman; grandchildren, Sammy and Lola Santangelo; sister, Georgia Greenawalt of Petersburg; brother-in-law, James Bunosky and three sisters-in-laws, Anna Rossetti, Linda Sutman and Leona Crogan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joann Vendetti-Bunosky.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Columba, 154 W. Wood Street, Youngstown, celebrated by Very Rev. MSGR. Peter M. Polando.

Due to our current health situation the family and funeral home are asking everyone in attendance please wear a face mask and to maintain all social distancing guidelines (6-foot apart and please do not linger) thank you.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.