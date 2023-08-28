YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Sfara passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home in Davie, Florida.

He was born on November 26, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Richard L. and Charmaine I. Khalife Sfara.

Rich graduated from Lowellville High School class of 1990 and soon after entered trade school and worked as dental lab technician.

He was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

He enjoyed lifting weights and working out. He moved to Florida in the late 90s with his mother.

Rich leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Charmaine and his brother, Louis “Lou” Sfara of Lowellville, plus several aunts and uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Sfara who passed in 2021 and his sister, Bernadette Sfara DeGennaro; she passed in 2005.

A private burial was held on Saturday, August 26,2023, at Holy Rosary Cemetery, with committal prayer with Deacon Ray Hatala.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard C. Sfara, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.