Richard Allen Davis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Allen Davis, 83, of Poland, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 from heart related complications.

Dick was the son of Reed Davis and Irma Wylam Davis born on August 7, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962.

On October 7, 1961 Dick married Pennie Choppa of Youngstown, Ohio at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Dick worked for NCR for 33 years as an Ohio real estate agent for ten years and finished his career as a Poland school bus driver.

Dick enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends, attending his grandchildrens’ events and was an active community member.

As a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown, Ohio, Dick served on several church committees.

He regularly attended Poland sporting events, enjoyed spending time on his boat and was a member of the Lake Milton Boat Club.

Dick is survived by his wife, Pennie, of 59 years; four children, Danielle (Mark) Suszczynski of Poland, Ohio, Pam (Bob) Egolf of Dublin, Ohio, Don (Anessa) Davis of Dublin, Ohio and Rich (Paula) Davis of Poland, Ohio and nine grandchildren, Anthony Suszczynski, Christopher Egolf, Brian Egolf, Aaron Egolf, Lauren Davis, Nathan Davis, Reed Davis, Aiden Davis and Alyssa Davis. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Tish Traficant and brother-in-law, Anthony Choppa.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Alan Davis and his brother-in-law, James Traficant.

Private services for family will be celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters from St. Patrick Church at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by Interment at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Saint Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

