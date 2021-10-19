Reverend Timothy H. O’Neill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Timothy H. O’Neill, 81, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021.

He was born in the city’s westside on January 17, 1940, to Hubert and Mary Catherine McIntee O’Neill.

Father O’Neill graduated from St. Brendan Elementary and Ursuline High School before entering and graduating from St. Gregory and Mount St. Mary of the West seminaries in Cincinnati. He also earned a master’s in education (Guidance Counseling) from Xavier University.

Fr. O’Neill did graduate work at St. Louis University and later in religious studies at San Francisco University, earning a master of divinity degree. He was ordained on May 27, 1967, by the Most Reverend James W. Malone, Bishop of Youngstown in the Cathedral of St. Columba. Following ordination he served as associate pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Canton and as Stark County Director of the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO).

He joined the faculty at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in 1970, teaching religion and serving as chaplain for the school’s athletic teams.

Father Tim was known for beginning his classes by telling his students to just “be” for the first few minutes of class. Father O’Neill’s first pastorate was in 1987 at St. Paul Parish in New Middletown. In 1992, he was appointed as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Hubbard, until his retirement in 2015. Father O’Neill lived by the mantra “Unselfish giving equals happiness.” His unselfish giving was evident with the many awards he received over the years.

Besides his dedication as a teacher and pastor, Fr. O’Neill co-founded The Difference Makers, a charitable nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in need, especially children. In 2009, he was selected by the Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center as a Great Communicator honoree “for his outstanding contribution to communications and service to the community.” He served as a member of the board and volunteer counselor at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic. Father O’Neill also received the prestigious “Ellis Island Medal of Honor” from the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations, the highest award granted to American citizens.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Thomas and sister-in-law, Bernardine O’Neill; a niece and several nephews.

Along with his parents; Fr. O’Neill is preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie Sullivan.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Cathedral of St. Columba, where there will be a Vesper Service following at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend David J. Bonnar Bishop, of Youngstown, at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct 21, 2021, at the Cathedral.

Material tributes can be made in Fr. O’Neill’s name to St. Patrick Parish, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio, 44425, for help rebuilding of the church.

