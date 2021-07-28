Renee Ruth Nativio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Renee Ruth Nativio, 71, passed away peacefully Sunday morning July 25, 2021 at her home.

She was born June 10, 1950, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Meredith Van Emst Timko.

Renee leaves to cherish her memory her children Joshua Nativio of Warren, Judah (Amy) Nativio of Mesa, Arizona, Jules Nativio of Chandler, Arizona and Gabrielle Nativio of Girard, sister Gretchen Sambell of Youngstown and grandchildren Anabella, Josiah and Caroline Nativio.

Along with her parents, Renee is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Nativio who passed away in 1990.

Graveside services will be Rodef Sholom section of Tod Homestead Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 30, 2021.

Material tributes can be made in Renee’s memory to the Congregation of Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44505

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of Renee may Visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to view this obituary and leave condolences for the Nativio family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Renee Ruth Nativio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.