Renee M. Heydle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Renee M. Heydle, 57, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown, with her family at her side.

She was born January 6, 1963 in Youngstown, daughter of Ronald G. and Roberta Teal Frease, Sr., she was a lifelong area resident.

Renee attended Wilson High School and was a member at Saint Luke’s Church in Boardman, she was a wonderful homemaker and loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandson Jonah.

Renee married Raymond T. Heydle, Sr. December 19, 1984, sadly he passed January 30, 2010.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children Andrew, Alexis and Alyssa Heydle of Youngstown, her father Ronald G., Sr. of Cortland, Ohio and brother Ronald Frease, Jr., of San Diego, California, her beloved grandchild Jonah Heydle.

She also leaves her fiancée Steve Samonas of Youngstown and her close friend Mike Sauline. Brother’s-in-Law and sister’s-in- law, Carl ”Butch” Heydle, Carol (Mike) McBride, Pattie (Walt) Shoenberger, John Heydle and James (Nancy Jo) Heydle, plus many nieces and nephews.

Renee was preceded in death by her Mother Roberta, husband Raymond and her son Raymond T. Heydle, Jr., plus her sisters Rhonda L. Heydle and Robin A. Tarr.

Renee was such a kind soul, a mother to all, there wasn’t anyone who crossed her path that she didn’t embrace, encourage or care for.

She was the most unjudgmental person and accepted everyone for who they were. Her laugh was infectious and would make everyone around her smile.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

A Mass of Christian burial celebrated by Rev. Simon Mino will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church 5235 South Ave. Boardman.

Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Renee ‘s family have requested any material tributes be given to the funeral home to help defray with cost.

