BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina E. “Jeannie” Sanko, 90 of Boardman, passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Jeannie was born February 3, 1932, the daughter of Eugene and Marie Amon Schneider and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School in 1949 and shortly after started working for Blue Cross as a claims adjuster.

Jeannie married the love of her life, Michael J. “Mike” Sanko, Sr. on November 14, 1959, at St. Charles Church; sadly he passed on August 28, 2021.

Her most important roll was a homemaker, raising her children and taking care of her family.

Jeannie had a very strong devotion to her Catholic faith and attended Noon Mass daily at St. Dominic Church, where her and her family had been members for years.

She enjoyed making rosaries with her friends at the Franciscan Friars Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted and she was especially fond of her Maltipoo dog, Spencer. She loved animals.

Jeannie leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Nancy M. Sanko of Boardman; her sons, Michael J. “Mike” Sanko, Jr. of Boardman and Robert E. “Bob” (Diana) Sanko of Mentor. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Jeannie was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Richard, Joseph, Eugene and John Schneider and her sisters, Margaret McCarthy, Mary Ann Uray and Ruth Robinson.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

On Friday September 23, 2022, prayers will be 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

