BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” I. Cantanzriti, 63, passed away suddenly Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born May 27, 1960, in Liberty, a daughter of the late Ernest C. and Joan E. (Reed) Foltz.

Becky graduated from Liberty High School in 1978.

Becky was a devoted teacher’s aide at Boardman Schools and was in charge of their after-school program.

Becky enjoyed playing tennis and helped with the tennis program at Boardman Tennis and Swim Club.

She was a member and church council member at First Covenant Church.

Her dedication and love for her students and family had no boundaries. Becky was a kind-hearted woman who would do anything for anyone regardless of the situation. She always put aside her needs to lend a helping hand.

Becky loved to play cards and bocce at the MVR with her friends and family and on any given weekend, she could be found traveling with those she loved or baking biscotti. Becky’s side job, Brown Box Biscotti, was also a passion of hers and she will always be known as the biscotti lady.

Most importantly, it filled her heart to spend time with her children and grandchildren who knew her as “Nana”. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and all that knew her.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Joseph Cantanzriti, whom she married April 23, 1983; children, Joseph (Tricia) Cantanzriti of Chagrin Falls, Matthew (Emilee) Cantanzriti of Boardman, Sara (Matthew) Frimel of Cleveland and Rachel (Timothy) Bresnahan of Cincinnati; brothers, Greg (Susie) Foltz of Boardman, Bill Foltz of Liberty; sisters, Debbie (Skip) Moses of Land O’Lakes, Florida and Lori (Marty) Crofford of Boardman; grandchildren, Lucas, Nicholas and Layla and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Fox Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at First Covenant Church 5210 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Kendall Churchill.

Rebecca’s family respectfully suggests that contributions be made to the Karen J. Stillwagon-Kannal Memorial Scholarship Fund at First National Bank, 6615 Tippecanoe Rd, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

