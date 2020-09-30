Raymond E. Benson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Benson, 80, passed away peacefully Monday morning September 28, 2020 at his home.

Raymond was born December 9, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of Thorsten Benson and Dorothy Bowman Robinson.

He was a 1958 graduate of North High School and worked as a stationary engineer for Republic, L.T.V and WCI steel companies.

Ray was a proud Army veteran, where he was awarded the sharpshooter badge, before being honorably discharged on June 3,1969.

He enjoyed being a member of the Youngstown Hog Chapter and spending time with his family.

His wife the former Sandy L Josey, whom he married April 20, 1990 passed away January 17, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children Jeanette M. (Michael) Schneider, Michael Sean (Jamie) Fitz-Patrick and Kathleen A. (Diony) Aponte, brother Mason (Donna) Evans, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, Raymond is preceded in death by a brother Paul Benson and a granddaughter Erica Socha.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 3, 2020 followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral services officiated by Rev. Edward P. Noga at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Calling hours and services are open to the public, “ Due to our current health crisis, we are asking everyone in attendance to wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (the 6-foot rule) and not to linger, thank you.

Raymond’s family would like to thank all the people who helped care for pop in his final days. They Know who they are, God bless you and thank you.

Material tributes can be made in Raymond’s memory to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond E. Benson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: