BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Gasper, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022.

He was born August 31, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Marie Lepine Gasper.

Randy was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

After graduation Randy enlisted in the Marine Corps and was awarded the rifle and pistol sharpshooter badges.

Following his discharge, Randy attended Youngstown State and Louisiana State Universities.

He was a truck driver for Yellow Freight and was a member of the Teamsters.

Randy attended Mass at St. Columba Cathedral.

He loved to ride his many motorcycles and collect motorcycle memorabilia.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Tania (Nick) Julian; nephews, Jason Frommelt and Eric Frommelt; niece, Jessica Seifert; great-nephews, Austin Frommelt and Greyson Seifert and great-nieces, Hunter Seifert and Olivia Frommelt.

Along with his parents, Randy is preceded in death by a sister, Paula Frommelt.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Columba Cathedral, 154 W. Wood Street, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. MSGR. Peter Polando.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors.

