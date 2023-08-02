BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall J. Tierney, 65, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 1, with his loving family by his side.

He was born January 1, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late Wilbur Gene and Dorothy Olive Martin Tierney, Sr.

After graduating from Boardman High School in 1977, Randy enlisted in the Army. Upon his discharge, he went to work for Central Optical, where he made glasses.

Randy was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 213 and V.F.W. Post 93.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Tara (Skyler) Johnson, Michael (Krista) Tierney, James Tierney and Chantel Tierney; brothers, Allen (Pam) Tierney and Wilbur Tierney, Jr.; sister, Sandra Pavelko; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Tierney.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5 at the Fox Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Russ Adams.

Family and friends of Randy may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Tierney family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randall ” Randy” J. Tierney, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.