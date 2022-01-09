BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. McMahan, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022, after a brief illness.

Ralph was born on August 20, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of Ralph McMahan and Patricia Guerrieri.

Ralph was a 1978 graduate of Boardman High School and a lifetime Boardman resident.

After high school, Ralph went on to serve in the United States Navy before eventually retiring from the post office.

Ralph was a good, kind, faithful man, always willing to lend a hand. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He could be found anywhere that there was water. He enjoyed camping, boating and fishing, and vacations to the “beach beach beach” with his family. He was a true Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports throughout the years including coaching Boardman youth wrestling.

Ralph leaves cherished memories to his loving wife of 40 years, Marlene McMahan (Nuth), whom he adored; his four children, Kelly (Jim) Warren of Canfield, Katie Beish of Boardman, Ralph E. McMahan, Jr., of Boardman and Colleen (Will) Thomas of Boardman; his 14 grandchildren, James Warren, Katie Thomas, Joseph Warren, Haley Beish, Mary-Elizabeth Warren, Kayden Beish, Matthew Warren, William Thomas, Jr., Justin Beish, Brooklyn Thomas, Savannah Thomas, Addison Beish, Alexandria Thomas, Madison Thomas and his beloved dog, Daisy. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Silvestri (Guerrieri) and siblings, Vicki Lambert, Regina Schneider, Renee (Jim) Mild, Vince (Carey) Silvestri and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Elio Silvestri, who raised him; his biological father, Ralph McMahan; maternal grandmother, Mary Moderelli and his paternal grandparents.

Friends will be received Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, also at Fox Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Reverend John Jerek.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis, the family is asking that masks be worn.

The family would like to sincerely thank the many people that have prayed for Ralph and for all the love and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to use those funds to spend time doing something fun with your loved ones as Ralph so much enjoyed.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph E. McMahan, please visit our floral store.