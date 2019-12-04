Phyllis Jean Ensor, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jean (Hickey) Ensor, 80, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Windsor House in Girard, from natural causes.

Phyllis was born December 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Bernice Catherine Hickey, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper for the Cavanaugh Company in her early years and Value City Furniture before retiring.

She loved camping and the great outdoors.

Phyllis married the late John B. Ensor, on June 23, 1973, where they made their home in Youngstown, before moving to Brookfield in the mid 80’s.

She is survived by her sister, Mary (Henry) DiRando of Niles; her nephews, Danny (Mirka) DiRando of Youngstown, Mike (Georgeann) DiRando of Howland and Todd DiRando of Niles; a brother, Edward Charles Hickey of Florida and a host of great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, John B. Ensor, in Seville, Ohio, at a later date.

