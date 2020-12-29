Peter J. Gross, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at St. Charles Church for Peter J. Gross, Sr., 90, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 26, at the Inn at Poland Way.

He was born on April 8, 1930, to Joseph N. Gross and Lucille D. (Zappa) Gross.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1948 and Shenango Valley Commercial Institute in 1950.

In 1955, he was employed by Lustig’s Shoe Store in downtown Youngstown, where he worked for 32 years in various capacities,

including store manager at Southern Park and Eastwood Mall stores and also as the Men’s shoe buyer. He then accepted a position in 1988 as the Business Manager at his parish, St. Charles Church in Boardman, Ohio, retiring in 1992.

He was very active at St. Charles serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Usher and a member of the Festival Committee, Finance Council, Building and Grounds Committee and the Endowment Board.

Peter was also involved in the Boardman community, serving two terms as President of the Boardman Kiwanis Club and was a member of the Boardman Civic Association.

He enjoyed bowling and golfing and was an avid sports fan, especially football and basketball. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a loyal follower of the Farrell High School basketball program for over 60 years.

On May 12, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary Carmel Reale, who passed away on April 26, 2009. He and his wife loved to dance and spent time traveling together.

He is the proud father of three children, Cynthia Ann Flory (Walt) of Canton, Ohio, Peter J. Gross, Jr. (Mary Ann) of Youngstown, Ohio and Kathleen Wiseman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a brother, Benedict F. Gross of Bradenton, Florida and a sister, Elizabeth Louise Davis of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date when all of his family and friends can come together to reminisce and commemorate Pete’s wonderful life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

