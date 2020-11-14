Peter Don Koehler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don Koehler, 67, passed away suddenly Friday morning, November 13, 2020.

Don was born November 23, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Eric and Alwina Eudorf Koehler.

He was a 1970 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Don worked at Miller Spreader, SKF Warehouse and currently was a Microsoft certified repair technician.

He enjoyed playing the keyboard and was a member of several German polka bands, including Rainbow, Prosit and Musik Elite.

After graduation from high school, Don served in the Air Force Reserves until 1976.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son Derek Koehler; Christopher (Lisa) Schauer and Victoria (Donald) Smith; sister-in-law, Karen Koehler; six grandchildren and soulmate, Karen Pennell.

Along with his parents, Don, is preceded in death by his brother, Eric Koehler.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Russ Adams.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peter Don Koehler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.