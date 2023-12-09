CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paulo Isidro Gama passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2023.

He was born in Coimbra, Portugal to Esmeralda and Albano Gama. He grew up in South Africa where his family moved after he was born, and as a teenager moved to England, where he graduated high school and learned the mechanics and auto trades before eventually making his way to the United States. Growing up, Paulo made many fast friendships that he kept his entire life.

Paulo had an adventurous, creative and entrepreneurial spirit and had many passions, including cooking. He spent most of his career in foodservice operation and management. He loved to travel and had a great curiosity about other cultures, cuisines and landscapes, with a particular love for the ocean. He loved and respected animals and all of nature. Most of his years in the U.S were spent in California, where he met and married his wife, Maridell. Their son, Vasco, was the true love of his life. Soon after his birth, they moved to Maridell’s hometown of Canfield, Ohio, where he lived until his death.

Paulo was a man of great strength, presence, intelligence, curiosity, and problem-solving and mechanical abilities. He taught himself many skills including cooking, baking, gardening and all aspects of home renovation and always wanted to help and share his knowledge. He always had a solution and a plan and did nothing by half measures. Paulo forever made people laugh with his irreverent sense of humor. Under a seemingly tough exterior, he had a huge and tender heart and was always keenly aware of those less fortunate, wanting to offer whatever he could, including his final gifts of organ and tissue donation. He was very proud of his Portuguese heritage and most of all, incredibly proud of Vasco.

Memories of Paulo will always be cherished by his family and friends and he is already sorely missed by all, including his dog Kapa. He is survived by his wife and son; his brother, Jorges (Maria) of South Africa, his nieces, nephews and grand-nephews and his father, Albano of Portugal.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Esmeralda and brothers, Isidro and Carlos.

Paulo’s passing will be mourned with private services only. His family has been inexpressibly touched and comforted by the love and support of friends, neighbors, co-workers and the teachers and families of Canfield Schools.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends of Paulo may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Gama family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paulo Isidro Gama, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.