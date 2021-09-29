Paul Purins, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Purins, 77, of Poland, passed unexpectedly on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Paul, born on September 30, 1943, in Aluksne, Latvia, was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area having graduated from Chaney High School in 1961. He attended Youngstown State University where he served in the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and as sports editor of the Jambar newspaper.

He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany with his wife, Pam, who was a registered nurse.

Paul spent his entire career in the service industry working for the May Company’s Strouss and Kaufmann’s stores, as well as Macy’s.

Paul was a lover of the outdoors and animals, often rescuing animals in need. He was avid landscaper, nature photographer and advocate for the underdog, which also explains his love for the Browns.

Paul’s most admirable gift was his selflessness. He never passed on an opportunity to help others and always put his family and friends above himself.

He also served faithfully as a board member at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Paul’s memory will be forever cherished by his son, David (Janae) Purins of Poland, Ohio and his daughter, Kristen (Chris) Rife of Severn, Maryland. He will also be missed by his four grandsons, Jack, Benjamin, Maddox and Mason for his love, special treasures and “old man dad jokes.”

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Feeley-Purins on June 3, 1986.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512, followed by a short celebration of life Christian service at 1:00 p.m. that all are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you do one of the following that would have brought joy to Paul: Hug your loved ones and show them you love them daily. Adopt a dog or cat from your local shelter or pound. Plant a tree.

