YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Kerr, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 13 with his loving family by his side.

Paul was born April 20, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of Norris and Genevieve Metzinger Wingo.

After attending Ursuline and South High Schools, Paul went to work for Erie Lackawanna, Conrail and Norfolk Southern Railroads, retiring as a conductor after 42 years on the rails.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 6.

Paul loved working on the railroad, spending time with family and friends, driving Miss Daisy (his wife) around and his never-ending quest for the perfect meal.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, the former Madeleine Merando, whom he married May 31, 1991; sons, Greg (Jodi) Kerr, John (Elizabeth) Palumbo and Louis Palumbo, Jr., sister, Debbie (Dan) Skica; brother, Robert (Patty) Wingo; grandchildren, Keegan (Alyson) Kerr, Katie Kerr, Brenden (Alley) Palumbo and Jordan (Jon) Popio; great-grandchildren, Bodhi, Mea, Ella, Aria and Maverick; also including Jeff (Laurie) Bartholomew whom he thought of as a son and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Bartholomew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev John Rovnak at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16 at Holy Family Church, Poland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

