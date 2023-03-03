YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Gress, 73, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 1, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Paul was born April 18, 1949, in Bellaire, a son of the late Charles and Roxanne Palmer.

He was a saw operator retired from Star Fabrication.

Paul loved working on puzzles, spending time with family and lending a helping hand for those in need.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Celia Howley, whom he married June 12, 2005; children, Angela (Gary) Garbaloff, Melissa Pasquarello and Jason (Tracy) Palmer; stepchildren, Ashley Tovel, Tobian (Matt) Servenack and David (Sarah) Neyman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Amanda Palmer and stepson, Paul Neyman, Sr.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:45 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

