Paul D. Neyman, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul D. Neyman, Sr., 39, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 24 at his home.

Paul was born October 3, 1981, in Youngstown, a son of Celia Gress and the late David Neyman.

Paul was a dedicated employee of Ellwood Engineered Casting for 11 years.

He was a member of First Church of God in Mineral Ridge.

He was an avid Ohio State fan. Paul loved to barbeque and would lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

Along with his mother and stepfather, Paul Gress, Paul leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Paul D. Neyman, Jr.; daughter, Charlotte Ivy Neyman; stepsons, Keoni Justek Davis and Amari Zane McTheny; sister, Tobian (Matthew) Servenack; brother, David (Sarah) Neyman; life partner, Kaitlyn Coe; nephews, Seth and Bastien and nieces, Mylee, Lilly and Lilly Anna. Paul also shared a special sibling-like relationship with his cousins, Tommy Howley and Delores O’Slavic and with many extended Howley, Rothwell and O’Slavic relatives.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 Noon.

