YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Bunky” K. Burke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Assumption Village surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on July 30, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William H. and Elsie J. Anderson Burke, he was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School class of 1961 and soon after enlisted in the United States Navy, he was honorably discharged in 1965.

On July 3, 1965, he was united in marriage to Maureen Francis Adair with whom he has shared 33 years of marriage.

He was a devout Catholic and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church.

Paul was an electrician and worked at the G.M. Lordstown Assembly Plant for 21 years.

In May of 1999 Paul suffered from tragic automobile accident and has spent the last 23 years living in the nursing home.

He was a member of the A.O.H. and enjoyed making stained glass artwork and writing poetry.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory his children: sons, James (Susan Wardle-Burke) Burke of Austintown and Dave (Dorothy) Burke of Austintown and his daughter, Michelle (Terry) English; his grandchildren, Carissa (Joshua) Kozic, Morgan (John) Runyon, Hunter Paul Hale, Riley Adair Burke and Molly Kathryn Burke and three great-grandchildren, Caleb and Chase Kozic and Averie Runyon. Paul also leaves his brothers, William C. (Jennifer) Burke of Oak Hill, Ohio, Richard A. (Charlene) Burke of Canfield and James F. (Patricia) Burke of Columbus.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen F. Burke, she passed May 22, 2022.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown, celebrated by Rev. Gregory F. Fedor.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Rich Center for Autism, One University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.