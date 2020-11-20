Patrick Kulewsky, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Kulewsky, 84 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon with his loving family by his side.

Patrick was born March 17, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Paul and Mary Durza Kulewsky.

He worked at McKay Machine and Wean United as a machine fitter.

Patrick enjoyed repairing things, yard work and going to garage sales. The City of Youngstown Christmas Tree that will be lit Friday evening came from Patrick’s front yard.

His wife the former Marilyn D. Cessna, whom he married August 15, 1956, passed away November 27, 2018.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Debbie Becker, Kathy (Tom) Petras and Mark (Sherri) Kulewsky, grandchildren Steven (Caitlin) Sinkle, Shannon (Lance) Hobby, Drew Becker, Erin (Jarrod) Deter, Jesse Kulewsky, Desiree (Tyler) Loncar, Hannah Kulewsky and Patrick Kulewsky and four grandchildren.

Along with his parents and his wife, Patrick is preceded in death by a son Kurt Kulewsky, son-in-law Bill Becker, sisters Olga Bigelow, Helen Vitko and Jeanie VanSuch and a brother Andy Kulewsky.

Friends may call Friday from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a private funeral service, officiated by Pastor Jason Allen.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor ( 6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you.

Material tributes can be made in Patrick’s memory to Adult and Teen Challenge Ohio Valley, 1319 Florencedale Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

