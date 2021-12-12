AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick B. George, 46, of Austintown, passed away peacefully due to complications of diabetes on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Youngstown.

Patrick was born December 31, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Robert F. and Patricia Herdman George.

He was a 1992 graduate of Chaney High School.

Patrick was a man of many talents and a kind soul. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Patrick is survived by his father, Robert F. George; his brother, Robert J. George, and his spouse Theresa George; his nephews, Ryan, Andrew, Matthew and Bryse George; his uncles, Michael, James and Timothy Herdman and Brian George; his aunts, Mary Jo Herdman and Colleen George (George) O’Dea and numerous cousins and close friends.

Patrick was preceded in death by his mother Patricia, his uncles Joseph and Bruce Herdman and his aunt Kathleen (Thomas) Gondel.

There will be no calling hours, a memorial service will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends of Patrick may Visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the George family.

