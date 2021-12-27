YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty Red” Bonham, 73, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday December 24, 2021, at her residence.

She was born June 21, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles and Marcella Craver Langenheim. She lived her adult life in Boardman.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of 1966. After high school, she was a graduate of Beauty school where she made a lifelong career working for Pierres and later owned her own beauty shop at her residence, until retirement. She loved her clientele with all her heart.

Patty leaves to cherish her memory, brothers, James (Od) Langenheim and Kenneth (Michael) Langenheim, both reside in Colorado, sisters Shirley Maureman, Carol (Robert) Shellenberger, Rhonda Wem and Lori (Dennis) Demchak and several nieces and nephews and her step-dog Teddy Wem, whom she loved dearly.

Proceeding Patty in death, besides her parents, were Patricia Sebastian, her life companion. Brothers Richard and Ronald Langenheim, and brothers-in-laws Gordon Mauerman and Myron Wem.

Patty’s request was there will be no calling hours, a celebration of life will be given for immediate family at a later date.

Patty’s family has requested memorial tributes to be given the American Cancer Society, Mahoning County Chapter, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

