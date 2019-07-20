Patricia ” Patty” J. (Berger) Piotter, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday July 24, at Saint Columba Cathedral, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando, for Patricia J. Piotter, 72, who passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, from a series of complications following surgery.

Patty was born January 1, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of George Edward and Margaret Elizabeth Coristin Berger.

Patty was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School and graduated with Honors, Cum Laude, from Youngstown State University in June 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, majoring in art.

She then relocated to Green Bay, Wisconsin and worked as a buyer for H.C. Prange, Co. and then moved to Houston Texas and worked as a buyer for Joske’s department store. After she returned to Youngstown in 1979, she continued to work as a buyer and outside sales representative for several more years at major retail companies such as Carlisle’s, Swatch and Strouss department stores.

In 1980, Patty began to pursue a master’s degree in business. She then spent her retirement years traveling with her late husband, Robert E. Piotter.

Patty was of Catholic faith. She enjoyed fine chocolates and dining, taking care of flowers and plants, buying unique items and collecting antiques.

Patty had a special love for cats and enjoyed their companionship throughout the years. She also loved attending family functions and events as well as spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Patty was a very warm and caring person and she was always pleasant and fun to be around. She was a classy lady who dressed beautifully and was very stylish with her appearance. She will be sadly missed by many beloved family and friends for her kind, loving, and generous spirt.

Patty leaves her sister, Peg (Berger) Flauto from Cleveland and her Godson and nephew, Dr. John (Lisa) Flauto from Boardman and their children, Vincent, Arianna, Giulianna and Annalisa; her nephew, Dr. Ron (Dr. Angie) Flauto from Bath, Ohio and their children, Elena, Maria and Alex. Patty also leaves nieces and nephews from the Berger Families; many wonderful lifelong friends and her beloved cat, Leonardo, who is now in the care of her dear friend, Phyllis.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Piotter, whom she married on May 25, 1986. Patty was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry (Jackie) Berger, Tom Berger and nephews, Richard E. Flauto and Edward Berger.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, and from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Memorial tributes can be made in Patty’s name to West Side Cat, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.