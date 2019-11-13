Patricia J. Novak, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. “Pat” Novak, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019, with her family at her side.

Patricia was born September 19, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Donald R. and Mary Catherine Gribbon Patterson.

Upon graduated from Ursuline High School in 1952, Pat married her high school sweetheart, William T. “Bill” Novak on July 11, 1953 and made their home on Audrey Lane in Struthers for 53 years. Sadly, Bill passed away December 30, 2017.

The Novaks belonged to St. Nicolas Church in Struthers for 72 years, where they were very active in the church festivals. Both participated on the St. Nicholas Bowling league for many years and Pat was a long-time member of Homemakers League at the Holiday Bowl in Struthers.

Pat leaves to cherish her memory her children, Tom (Maria) Novak of Struthers, Terri (Carole Toth) Hohler of Strongsville, Suzie (Barry) Guy of Venice, Florida and Sandi (Tim) Yuhas of Venice, Florida, with whom she made her home for several years. Pat also leaves her brother, James D. (Phyllis) Patterson of North Lima, ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call Friday, November 15, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday November 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ our Savior Parish, celebrated by Rev. Bernard Gaeta, at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

