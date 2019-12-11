Patricia J. Kellermann, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Kellermann, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, December 9, 2019, at Masternick Memorial, in New Middletown.

Patricia was born January 29, 1929 in West Morland, Pennsylvania, daughter of Michael William and Velma Davis Hartigan.

She married her husband, William Kerr Kellermann, May 31, 1949 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania; sadly he passed away August 6, 1998.

Patricia moved to the area in 1971 for her husband’s employment, she was a housewife, raised her children and loved reading books and enjoyed playing bingo.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Thomas (Maryann) Kellermann of Lowellville and Mark (Diana) Kellermann of Austintown and her daughter, Patricia (Daniel) Adams of Struthers. Patricia was blessed with nine grandchildren, Kelly (Rick) Jackson, Catherine (Greg) Mullennex, Jennifer (Chris) Lee and Mark (Jen) Kellermann, Tracey (Harry) Wolfe, Lisa Durkin, Bobbie Jo (Chad) Bowens and Shea and Sean Adams. She also leaves 14 great-grandchildren and her sister, Betty (Bernie) Little of Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents and her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Kellermann who passed away in 2016; her sister, Ruth Link; her brother, Thomas Hartigan and grandsons, Michael Kellermann and Ciaran Adams.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Russ Adams.

Patricia’s family would like to thank the amazing staff at Masternick Memorial Health care and all caring Hospice for the exceptional loving and compassionate care they provided to Pat.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.